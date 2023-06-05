Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are searching for answers after a man is found dead inside a Rockford home.

Winnebago County deputies responded just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2 to a residence on the 300 block of Vincent Avenue in Rockford for a medical assist call. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside the home.

No details about the decedent have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at 815-282-2600 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

