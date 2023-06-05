Jeff Dunham to bring ‘Still Not Cancelled’ show to BMO in Rockford

Courtesy: BMO Center
Courtesy: BMO Center(WIFR Newsroom)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The hilarious and iconic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his new show to the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

Dunham will perform his latest act “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled” at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St. in Rockford.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 and officially open at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Dunham has appeared in a variety of TV shows and specials ranging from Netflix to Comedy Central with some of his famous characters Walter, Peanut and Bubba J.

