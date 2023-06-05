Jeff Dunham to bring ‘Still Not Canceled’ show to BMO in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The hilarious and iconic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his new show to the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

Dunham will perform his latest act “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St. in Rockford.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office.

Dunham has appeared in various TV shows and specials ranging from Netflix to Comedy Central with his famous friends Peanut, Walter, Achmed, Bubba J and Jose the Jalapeno.

