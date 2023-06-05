Jeff Dunham to bring ‘Still Not Canceled’ show to BMO in Rockford

“Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm...
“Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St. in Rockford.(BMO Center)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The hilarious and iconic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his new show to the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

Dunham will perform his latest act “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St. in Rockford.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office.

Dunham has appeared in various TV shows and specials ranging from Netflix to Comedy Central with his famous friends Peanut, Walter, Achmed, Bubba J and Jose the Jalapeno.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
All Paws Beauty Salon is now at 4326 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford.
Rockford dog grooming business re-emerges after COVID-19 shut it down three years ago
People can still own and use incandescent lights, but companies have 75 days after Tuesday to...
Local artists support national effort to ban incandescent light bulbs
People can still own and use incandescent lights, but companies have 75 days after Tuesday to...
U.S. stops incandescent light bulb production