EV fast charging ports coming to Winnebago, DeKalb counties

Several areas in Winnebago and DeKalb counties will soon offer electric vehicle fast charging stations thanks to a series of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) grants.

$12.6 million in funding will provide 348 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports across the state. The charging stations will be installed at 11 different shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations or hotels throughout Winnebago and DeKalb counties.

These funds were committed last fall to electric transportation and infrastructure projects from the Volkswagen Beneficiary Mitigation Plan, a multi-billion dollar federal settlement for violations of the Clean Air Act.

“We are excited to see EV charging infrastructure expanding throughout Illinois, providing much-needed access, and complementing the State’s goals to expand EVs in Illinois,” John J. Kim said, director of the Illinois EPA. “We look forward to announcing additional opportunities to fund EV charging infrastructure through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which will further expand accessibility for Illinois residents and visitors.”

