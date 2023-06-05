Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car

Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.(GoFundMe page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was hit by a car June 2 in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue.

Family members say that Josmar González was chasing a ball into the street when he was hit.

When Belvidere police arrived on the scene, they found the boy laying in the street, unconscious but breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where family say he did not survive.

“He touched so many lives...” a family member stated on a GoFundMe page. “He was a student, a classmate, a brother, a son, a nephew and a grandson.”

“We still really don’t know anything about the driver,” the statement reads. “We still have nothing to say in that matter.”

On Monday, 23 News reached out to Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody for information on the case. He says no charges have been filed.

“We’re still in the investigative stages, collecting information,” Woody stated. “We’ll see if anything rises to the level of a criminal offense.”

Josmar was a student at Washington Elementary in Belvidere.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
One person killed in Roscoe car accident
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford
Gerald Osborn, 35, of Rockford was found inside a vehicle Thursday, June 1.
Rockford man identified after being found in abandoned vehicle
Photo of motorcycles
Rockford motorcycle club raises money for Lurie Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Francisco Onofre is the pastor of Love Revival Church in Rockford.
Rockford pastor holds miles-long marches to promote peace
Rockford pastor holds miles-long marches to promote peace
The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford shares what it means to be an informed voter,...
Importance of being an informed voter
First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County