Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was hit by a car June 2 in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue.

Family members say that Josmar González was chasing a ball into the street when he was hit.

When Belvidere police arrived on the scene, they found the boy laying in the street, unconscious but breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where family say he did not survive.

“He touched so many lives...” a family member stated on a GoFundMe page. “He was a student, a classmate, a brother, a son, a nephew and a grandson.”

“We still really don’t know anything about the driver,” the statement reads. “We still have nothing to say in that matter.”

On Monday, 23 News reached out to Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody for information on the case. He says no charges have been filed.

“We’re still in the investigative stages, collecting information,” Woody stated. “We’ll see if anything rises to the level of a criminal offense.”

Josmar was a student at Washington Elementary in Belvidere.

