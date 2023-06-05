Air conditioners to get a break this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline got its first real dose of heat over the past several days, with the majority of the region picking up several 90° high temperatures.

Thankfully, the humidity never got out of control, making the heat feel a bit more manageable. Winds have shifted to the northeast, further drying out the atmosphere and gradually sending temperatures downward.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, though with a much drier airmass in place, our temperatures will cool far more quickly than in recent nights. We’ll fall to 53° in Rockford, while some outlying locales may see temperatures drop slightly below the half-century mark.

Clouds are likely to cover our skies, at least partially, early in the day on Monday, but eventually sunshine is to resume its dominance in the afternoon. High temperatures are likely to reach the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain extremely low.

A few clouds are likely early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds give way to sunshine Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak disturbance will bring us a chance for a few showers and storms very late Monday night into the opening stages of Tuesday, though it’s hardly a slam dunk. Should showers and storms develop, they’d do so on a very isolated to widely scattered basis, meaning only a select portion of the area would be on the receiving end. Sunshine is to take over in the afternoon Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon, and even more comfortably humidity levels are expected.

Tuesday's to feature a widely scattered shower chance, especially in the early stages of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial sunshine is likely on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure is to settle in Wednesday, and will remain intact for at least the next two or three days that follow. The end result will be abundant sunshine during the day with high temperatures right around 80° Wednesday and Thursday, and clear skies with lows falling to around 50° each night.

Sunshine is likely to dominate Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing that became quite noticeable Sunday and will certainly be a factor Monday, and quite possibly for another day or two thereafter, is the return of smoke from the wildfires still burning over western Canada. Current model projections suggest the smoky haze will be visible Monday and Tuesday, though should thin out considerably by Wednesday.

Air quality is forecast to be in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups category each of the next two days, meaning it’d be wise to try to limit prolonged time outdoors, especially if one suffers from respiratory issues. Children and the elderly are also susceptible.

Haze from Canadian wildfire smoke is to continue Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Potentially thicker smoke may arrive on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements are expected on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Lastly, from a rainfall standpoint, it’s badly needed, and that may be an understatement. While last week’s isolated downpours were beneficial, the reality is they were isolated, only bringing rain to a small portion of the area. Unfortunately, there’s just nothing showing up in our model projections that suggests any widespread, soaking rain is in our future. Tuesday’s small rain chance is the only one in the forecast for this workweek. Beyond the next five days, Saturday features the “best” chances for showers or thunderstorms.

Rain is still going to be hard to come by this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, yet not surprisingly, drought’s been brought back into the discussion. Officially, more than three quarters of Illinois finds itself to be in some state of drought, and the vast majority of the Stateline has been placed in the “abnormally dry” category. Perhaps more alarming is the percentage of Illinois found to be in a Moderate Drought. The 30.75% of the state placed in that category is up exponentially from the 2.20% assessment just a week ago. Without meaningful rain in the coming days, it’s feared this situation may worsen before improving.

Most of the Stateline is now considered to be abnormally dry due to the recent dry spell. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.