16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - One family mourns the loss of their loved one after a drowning incident at Lake Louise over the weekend.

First responders were able to pull the boy from the lake and rush him to a Wisconsin hospital, but he did not make it. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy’s death Monday.

Officials have not released any information on the boy at this time.

23 News will have more information from the family on the tragedy at 6 p.m. Monday.

A similar incident happened at the lake in 2018, but the teen was able to be resuscitated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.