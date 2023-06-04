Taste of Lena returns with an appearance from Miss Illinois USA 2023 winner

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A car show, vendors and more highlights the return of Taste of Lena Saturday, which brings a big festival atmosphere to a small town.

This year’s festival is highlighted by food, drinks, live music, a car show, a fashion show and more. Those who attended may have also gotten the chance to meet Freeport’s Samantha Elliott, who was recently crowned Miss Illinois USA 2023.

The festival is so popular in fact, last year, around 7,000 people attended the day long festival.

“I’ve had a variety of people come up to me, younger and older. The little girls are so cute when they come up and talk to me. Had a couple boys come up too, so it was nice to talk to them,” said Samantha Elliott, Miss Illinois USA 2023, “Just a variety of people I’ve been talking to. There’s a great turnout today and numerous people.”

