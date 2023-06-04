Rockford Public Library encourages young students to read with a wordy challenge

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In partnership with the Riverfront Museum Park, the Rockford Public Library kicks off it’s summer reading challenge to encourage young students to avoid a summer slide.

This happens when children lose knowledge between the start of summer and the start of the next school year. With that in mind, the library’s summer reading challenge is designed for readers of all ages to read around 15 minutes a day this summer. One person with the library says she is encouraged by Saturday’s turnout from the community on their willingness to read.

“The summer reading challenge is for all ages but we do focus on the grade school level because we don’t want to see them do that summer slide. We want them to go in as strong in the fall as they left for the summer,” said Kathi Kresol with the Rockford Public Library.

