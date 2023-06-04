Rockford motorcycle club raises money for Lurie Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wolf Pack Social Club, a Rockford based non-profit hosts its first motorcycle swap meet and vendor fair to benefit Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The social club promotes safe motorcycle riding in the community while raising money for a good cause. The non-profits vice president says, they usually do charity rides but wanted to try something new.

“We try to hit all of the available charities out there. We usually pick a children’s hospital to donate to, veterans organizations. We usually try to hit some more local families during Christmas time and stuff like that,” Mike Maffioli, with the Wolf Pack Social Club.

