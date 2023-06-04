Rockford Fire Department runs for fire prevention efforts

19th annual 911 Run fundraiser helps community members and first responders
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks the 19th annual 911 Run hosted by the Rockford Fire Department.

The yearly 911 Run is a fundraiser supporting local fire prevention efforts. Participants ran less than two miles Saturday to help fund these local efforts, which include public education events, smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation and school visits.

The proceeds also benefit Camp I Am Me, an overnight summer camp for children who are burn survivors. Organizers say the proceeds from this run help offset the cost of any free materials the local fire departments hand out to residents to keep the community safe.

“We’re constantly trying to educate the public, educate parents on how to keep their homes safe, how to train their kids to get out safely by having two ways out,” said Chief Luis Duran, the Rockford fire division chief, “Practicing that home escape plan and importantly, also to remind everyone that working smoke detectors does make a difference.”

