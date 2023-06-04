Revolutionary war patriot honored by family centuries later

Private Samuel Campbell honored with a plaque at his grave by an Illinois military organization.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A patriot recognized for his service in the Revolutionary war Saturday surrounded by his family and community.

Private Samuel Campbell was born in Massachusetts in 1762, but decades later he and his youngest son travelled by Ox to Winnebago County. Now, centuries after his service to our country, an Illinois military organization honors him for his service with a plaque near his grave at Hulse Cemetery in Pecatonica.

Some of his family members who may not have known about his story are honored to see their relative recognized for their service.

“It’s very moving. When I was growing up I didn’t hear much about this or anything so it’s nice to have it now and I really appreciate it,” said Mary Lou Buttner, a descendent of Samuel.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Osborn, 35, of Rockford was found inside a vehicle Thursday, June 1.
Rockford man identified after being found in abandoned vehicle
Austen Fowler, 29, was arrested Thursday, June 1, in Rockford.
Murder suspect in custody in Winnebago County
Law enforcement investigate suspicious death in Rockford
Man found dead inside Rockford home
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Death investigation underway
Winnebago County deputies investigate after body found in abandoned car

Latest News

Photo of reading challenge event
Rockford Public Library encourages young students to read with a wordy challenge
Photo of the run
Rockford Fire Department runs for fire prevention efforts
Photo of reading challenge event
Summer reading kickoff
Photo of the run
9-1-1 Run