Revolutionary war patriot honored by family centuries later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A patriot recognized for his service in the Revolutionary war Saturday surrounded by his family and community.

Private Samuel Campbell was born in Massachusetts in 1762, but decades later he and his youngest son travelled by Ox to Winnebago County. Now, centuries after his service to our country, an Illinois military organization honors him for his service with a plaque near his grave at Hulse Cemetery in Pecatonica.

Some of his family members who may not have known about his story are honored to see their relative recognized for their service.

“It’s very moving. When I was growing up I didn’t hear much about this or anything so it’s nice to have it now and I really appreciate it,” said Mary Lou Buttner, a descendent of Samuel.

