Remembering Corporal Nathan Carlson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members gather in Machesney Park to honor the legacy of a fallen Marine Saturday.

Corporal Nathan Carlson from Machesney Park was one of five Marines who were killed on June 8th, 2022, in a plane accident in California. Now friends and loved one’s honor Nathan, while donating to a good cause in his memory.

“All the good times together, that’s all I really miss is just being kids with him.” said Gage McDonald

Teary-eyed faces fill the Crazy Times pub in Machesney Park Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Corporal Nathan Carlson, who lost his life nearly a year ago.

“So today I cried with other veterans, marine corps veterans. We shared tears.” said Keith Mcdonald, Carlson’s uncle, “We all appreciate, we all understand the mission. And so the fact that this many people came out on this warm of a day, to support a terrific cause, is terrific to me.”

Carlson’s cousin, Gage McDonald, reminisces about the young man’s easy-going personality and happy attitude.

“He would always dance a little bit when we were in his garage.” said McDonald. “We would be out there with his ma and all his boys would be out there and he would just, do a little dance you know. If you Nathan you know, if you know you know.”

In his honor, Carlson’s family is teaming with the Wingman Foundation, an organization which helps families that have lost relatives to Military aviation accidents. Carlson’s family is grateful for the foundation and what it’s done for them.

“I love the support, I love seeing everyone here. I’m glad people made time out of their day to come and support this foundation, give back to this foundation, because they’ve done so much for my family. I just really appreciate it.” said McDonald.

The Wingman Foundation also hosts a raffle as part of a fundraiser. The proceeds will go to the foundation to help the impacted families pay for travel fees, funeral costs and lodging expenses.

Carlson’s family is honored by the outpouring of support from the community for Carlson. Last year, a procession was held and 700 flags were placed at Harlem High School in his remembrance.

