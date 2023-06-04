One person shot in parking lot of Rockford Towne Fair

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford Towne Fair Saturday evening.

Sources tell 23 News the gunshot victim is expected to be ok but for the safety of the families, the final day of the fair needed to be shut down as a precaution.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update you on-air and online once more information is available.

