One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people are in police custody Saturday after a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford Towne Fair.

Sources tell 23 News the gunshot victim is expected to recover but for the safety of the families, the rest of the fair has been canceled.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene for aid.

Details on this story will be updated as information is confirmed.

