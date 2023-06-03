Man found dead inside Rockford home
Officials say the death is suspicious
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is found dead inside a home Friday afternoon in Rockford’s west side.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Vincent Avenue around 3:55 p.m. for a medical assist. That’s when they found the man’s body inside.
Officials say the death is considered suspicious and a follow up investigation is underway. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will be sure to update you as we learn new information.
