Man found dead inside Rockford home

Officials say the death is suspicious
Law enforcement investigate suspicious death in Rockford
Law enforcement investigate suspicious death in Rockford(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is found dead inside a home Friday afternoon in Rockford’s west side.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Vincent Avenue around 3:55 p.m. for a medical assist. That’s when they found the man’s body inside.

Officials say the death is considered suspicious and a follow up investigation is underway. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update you as we learn new information.

