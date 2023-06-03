Man found dead inside Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is found dead inside a home Friday afternoon in Rockford’s west side.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Vincent Avenue around 3:55 p.m. for a medical assist. That’s when they found the man’s body inside.

Officials say the death is considered suspicious and a follow up investigation is underway. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update you as we learn new information.

