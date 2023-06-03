90 degrees and sunny skies, weather you can’t beat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thankfully no rain in the region, so we had a whole lot of sunshine and less humidity.

High’s Friday reached the 90s and humidity was a bit more comfortable. However, because of dry, sunny and warmer weather with drought conditions its created an ozone formation. This means that the air quality is unhealthy for certain people with sensitive respiratory systems. This includes anyone with a lung disease, asthma, children and teenagers and anyone who works outside for prolonged periods of time.

Warm, dry and sunny conditions has increased the ozone formation. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As for the rest of Friday night, it is going to remain rather warm with a mild drop in temperatures. I suggest leaving your windows open to let in that cooler air or even have the ceiling fan going as that nice breeze will lull you to sleep.

Warm and comfy to fall asleep to. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday is not only looking warm and sunny but a great day for a pool party! Maybe fire up that grill, bring out those foam noodles and jump in the water as temperatures will be in the 90s yet again. Humidity will begin to increase a little as we grow closer to Monday. Going into Saturday night though will remain clear, dry and warm.

Some rain chances in the area but shouldn't affect the Rockford area at all. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Great day for a dip in the pool and cool off during these hot temperatures. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday will be identical to Saturday with the warm weather, sunny skies and a mild breeze to mix in. As we make our way into Monday however, it will begin to increase in humidity and bring us some rain showers going into the afternoon. A possible storm or two could produce during the day but we will keep an eye on that for you guys.

Clear and sunny skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clouds with chances of some storms. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

