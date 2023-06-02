Wisconsin State Fair to host hiring event Saturday in West Allis

FILE: Rows of cream puffs are stored in a giant cooler and ready to be sold at the Wisconsin...
FILE: Rows of cream puffs are stored in a giant cooler and ready to be sold at the Wisconsin State Fair.(DARREN HAUCK | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WIFR) - The Wisconsin State Fair will host a hiring event this Saturday for its 2023 season.

Those looking to become part of the team can apply from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Exposition Center Hall C at State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis, Wis. Attendees should enter Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5, or walk in through the pedestrian entrance at the corner of S. 84th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

Applicants 16 years and older should bring a current resume, driver’s license or photo i.d., birth certificate and social security card to the hiring event. There, job-seekers will participate in on-site interviews and background checks for those 18 years and older.

Employees of the state fair are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 3 through Aug. 13) of the fair.

Here’s a list of positions available for the 2023 season:

  • Admissions – concert ushers, ticket sellers and ticket takers
  • Facility Services – equipment operators and laborers
  • Guest Services – Information Center team members
  • Public Safety - Event Support Staff (18+) and Public Safety Officers (18+)

For more information about the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair visit WiStateFair.com or check out the official FacebookInstagram, and Twitter pages.

