RSO to raise funds for music education with Midsummer’s Night Trivia

Music
Music(MGN Online)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Music education is one of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s biggest initiatives, and this summer, they’re giving guests a chance to put their knowledge to the test at the Midsummer’s Night Trivia event!

Enjoy live music, a pizza and salad buffet by Lino’s and some good old-fashioned trivia fun from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd. in Rockford.

Tickets are $45 each and include the buffet. Musical guests Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure will dazzle during dinner and trivia will start at 7 p.m., hosted by Chelsea Meyer from B103′s Morning Routine.

Bring a team of one or up to eight and have some fun while raising money for a good cause!

Tickets are available at the RSO website www.rockfordsympony.com or by phone at 815-965-0049.

