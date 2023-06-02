Rockford man identified after being found in abandoned vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities name a man found Thursday inside an abandoned vehicle in Rockford.

Gerald Osborn, 35, of Rockford, was found inside a car parked along West Riverside Boulevard near Central Avenue.

Winnebago County deputies say a city street sweeper discovered the vehicle with Osborn’s body while working in the area.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says Osbourn’s cause of death is pending toxicology results.

