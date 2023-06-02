Rockford man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials

Michael Medina, 45, of Rockford faces five counts of possession of child pornography and two...
Michael Medina, 45, of Rockford faces five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination.(Illinois State Police)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Rockford man is facing several charges involving images of child sex abuse after an investigation by Illinois State Police (ISP).

Michael A. Medina, of Rockford, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child photography.

On Thursday, ISP executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2800 block of Bluffside Drive in Rockford. Police say they collected an electronic device at the home which after examination revealed evidence of child sex abuse images.

Medina is lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

ISP urges the public to report crimes against children as soon as someone is aware and to remain vigilant to help keep kids safe online from predators.

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

