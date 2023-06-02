Murder suspect in custody in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man wanted for first-degree murder and several other felony charges is now in custody.

Austen Fowler, 29, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the 2000 block of Marshall Street in Rockford. Fowler was wanted on an outstanding charge for murder, according to court records. He also faces a slew of drug and weapons charges.

Deputies say a tip led investigators to the residence on Marshall Street, where they also found two vehicles reported stolen, a loaded gun and undisclosed amounts of cannabis, cocaine, LSD, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms.

Fowler is lodged in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

