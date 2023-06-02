Hot temperatures continue with scattered rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had a hot and humid Thursday making it feel almost as if you were wearing the mugginess like a sweater. The scattered rain in our area didn’t add any additional aid to cool us off.

With high’s so close to the 90s and humidity at a sticky 60 degrees, the next couple of hot days won’t give us a break any time soon.

With the rain coming to a stop Thursday night and into Friday morning, get ready to whip open those umbrellas yet again because the scattered showers aren’t over.

Rain is coming back in scattered spurts around two in the afternoon and will rain down on the stateline until 6:30 p.m. Now, if you are considering attending City Market or Friday Night Flix tomorrow, here’s what you should know. For City Market, the rain will come and go during the first couple hours of the market. It unfortunately will require you to bring an umbrella if you wish to attend. Luckily, the rain will end before City Market does so you will still have some dry time to spend.

As for Friday Night Flix, if you will be attending you should be in the clear. The rain will be finishing up around the time the event begins. This does mean the grass will be wet, so I would recommend bringing a chair with you instead of sitting on a towel. A wet butt throughout a movie is never fun.

The rest of Friday night will remain dry and mild, but grab bug spray because we will be expecting some mosquitos to make a buzzing entrance.

Moving over into Saturday, temperatures will ramp up in heat making it the hottest day in June so far. Fortunately, it looks like no rain will be pouring down on us for the day.

If you have been sniffling and teary eyed recently, it could be due to the high pollen county in weeds, grass and trees. Our suggestion? Take an allergy relief medication like Claritin or Zyrtec an hour before you leave your home. Hopefully, this will subside your seasonal allergies.

