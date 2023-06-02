$10K in damages estimated after Freeport garage fire

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze which left nothing in its wake.
Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze which left nothing in its wake.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire investigators say the cause of a Freeport garage fire is accidental after it became fully engulfed in flames on Thursday.

Crews arrived at 12:30 p.m. to assist with a detached garage fire on the 1200 block of South Maple Avenue in Freeport.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze which left nothing in its wake.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Damages to the garage are estimated at $10,000. Nearby structures are still being assessed for other damages.

