Winnebago County deputies investigate body found in abandoned car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for answers Thursday after a body is discovered inside an abandoned vehicle.

Deputies say a 35-year-old man was found just after 9:30 a.m. lying face down inside the vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The car was parked in the area of Central Avenue near West Riverside Boulevard. No word on how long the vehicle was left there, or when the man died.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

