Three hospitalized following Boone County crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were sent to the hospital Thursday morning, after being rescued from a rollover crash in Bonus Township.

Boone County first responders say the vehicle veered off the road, went into a ditch and then rolled over at Woodstock and Russellville Roads. The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. A helicopter, three ambulances and other rescue teams were all called to help at the scene.

The three people were trapped inside the vehicle; it took 11 minutes for them to be removed. One of them has serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA
Savannah Bay Strandin and her husband, Tristan Tapscott, opened Mockingbird on Main two years...
Rockford native who owned theater in collapsed Iowa building speaks out
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Dixon woman killed in Carroll County motorcycle crash
Mayor Tom McNamara discusses challenges of 2022 and plans for improvement in 2023.
Rockford mayor unfazed by protestors during 6th State of the City Address
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe

Latest News

Rockford Fire Department officials worked to rescue the dog
Dog rescued from well by Rockford Fire Department
Regardless of whether these families have been coming to honor their loved ones at this event...
Families of homicide victims recognized at memorial
Photo of hairstylist Derek Louis
Gender-affirming haircuts offered by celebrity hairstylist for Pride Month
Freeport will use a $1.7 million grant to raze two buildings at 17 and 19 W. Main Street.
Freeport wins $1.7M grant to remove downtown buildings, clean up soil