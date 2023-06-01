Three hospitalized following Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were sent to the hospital Thursday morning, after being rescued from a rollover crash in Bonus Township.

Boone County first responders say the vehicle veered off the road, went into a ditch and then rolled over at Woodstock and Russellville Roads. The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. A helicopter, three ambulances and other rescue teams were all called to help at the scene.

The three people were trapped inside the vehicle; it took 11 minutes for them to be removed. One of them has serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.