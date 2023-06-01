Rockford man gets 60 years for hiding 2018 murder

Sentenced
Sentenced(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 14 months after being convicted of first-degree murder, a Rockford man is sentenced to prison.

A Winnebago County judge handed down a 60-year sentence to Nickles Parks, 31, for killing 31-year-old Jamie Stephens and concealing his death.

Jamie was found on December 18, 2018, in an abandoned vehicle on Knapp Road in Rockford. Investigators determined he’d been shot to death at least three days before he was discovered.

Parks and another man, Joshua Whittie, were later connected as suspects in the case. Whittie pleaded guilty to armed robbery and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Illinois.

