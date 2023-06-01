Rockford man gets 14 years for 2021 sexual assault

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man found guilty in a July 2021 sexual assault is sentenced this week.

Kenneth Dandridge will spend 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 60-year-old woman after following her home from a bar.

Surveillance video and audio showed the woman defending herself and beating her attacker until he ran off.

Dandridge was convicted on March 20 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual assault.

