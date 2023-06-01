Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office requested in Winnebago County Board Member DUI allegations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New details are released Thursday in the DUI arrest of a Winnebago County Board Member.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting that the case be reviewed by the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

If the request is granted, the Illinois Appellate Prosecutors’ office will determine if charges will be filed against Winnebago County Board Member Jaime Salgado.

Salgado was arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the intersection of North Main and Bauer Parkway in Rockford for driving under the influence and improper traffic lane usage.

Preliminary reports say a vehicle was found damaged at the dead end of Bauer Parkway with Salgado at the wheel. Deputies booked Salgado in the Winnebago County jail, where he was later released on bond.

