Dog rescued from well by Rockford Fire Department

Rockford Fire Department officials worked to rescue the dog
Rockford Fire Department officials worked to rescue the dog(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Yorkshire terrier named Kobe is home same after getting trapped in a 13-foot well Wednesday.

First responders brought in special technical rescue equipment, while the public works department brought in excavation gear to help clear a path to the dog. A backhoe was used to clear dirt away, then the brick surrounding the well was chiseled away to get to Kobe.

Winnebago County Animal Control was also on the scene. Rockford Fire Department officials say the terrier chased a small animal down a pipe.

Thanks to the combined efforts of everyone, Kobe was rescued safe and sound with no injuries. The rescue took about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA
Savannah Bay Strandin and her husband, Tristan Tapscott, opened Mockingbird on Main two years...
Rockford native who owned theater in collapsed Iowa building speaks out
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Dixon woman killed in Carroll County motorcycle crash
Mayor Tom McNamara discusses challenges of 2022 and plans for improvement in 2023.
Rockford mayor unfazed by protestors during 6th State of the City Address
The couple's theater, The Mockingbird on Main, in Davenport, Iowa, will be completely...
Friends lift up Rockford native after Iowa building collapse

Latest News

Regardless of whether these families have been coming to honor their loved ones at this event...
Families of homicide victims recognized at memorial
Photo of hairstylist Derek Louis
Gender-affirming haircuts offered by celebrity hairstylist for Pride Month
Freeport will use a $1.7 million grant to raze two buildings at 17 and 19 W. Main Street.
Freeport wins $1.7M grant to remove downtown buildings, clean up soil
Gender-affirming haircuts in Rockford