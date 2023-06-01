Dog rescued from 13-foot well in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Yorkshire terrier named Kobe is home same after getting trapped in a 13-foot well Wednesday.

First responders brought in special technical rescue equipment, while the public works department brought in excavation gear to help clear a path to the dog. A backhoe was used to clear dirt away, then the brick surrounding the well was chiseled away to get to Kobe.

Winnebago County Animal Control was also on the scene. Rockford Fire Department officials say the terrier chased a small animal down a pipe.

Thanks to the combined efforts of everyone, Kobe was rescued safe and sound with no injuries. The rescue took about three and a half hours.

