11-year-old South Beloit boy cleared to leave hospital, mom says

His best friend Mario ran to Brenden’s Grandmother’s house to alert her.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle just last week is headed home from the hospital Thursday.

“He just got cleared to go home,” Ashley Bourgord tells 23 News on Thursday. “Just waiting for his walker and his discharge.”

Brenden Bourgord suffered a ruptured diaphragm, a broken femur and a lacerated spleen that had to be removed after being hit Thursday, May 25 while stepping off his school bus.

Tuesday was the first day Brenden had food since the crash after his medical team at UW Health Children’s Hospital in Madison was able to remove his draining tube.

“It’s a miracle,” Ashley says of her son’s recovery. “Thankfully God and his guardian angels had our backs.”

Though Brenden has a long recovery road ahead, his family is still waiting for answers from investigators.

According to South Beloit Police, the crash investigation is still open, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

