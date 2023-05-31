Winnebago County Board Member Jaime Salgado charged with DUI over holiday weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Jaime Salgado (D-District 12) was charged with a DUI after being pulled over by police on Sunday, according to county court records.

Salgado has a previous reckless driving conviction from 2016 and he will appear in court again on June 26.

He is the chair of the Winnebago County Board’s Finance Committee.

