Winnebago County Board Member charged with DUI over holiday weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Jaime Salgado (D-District 12) was charged with a DUI after being pulled over by police on Sunday, according to county court records.

Salgado has a previous reckless driving conviction from 2016 and he will appear in court again on June 26.

He is the chair of the Winnebago County Board’s Finance Committee.

