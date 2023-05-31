Third lawsuit filed in Apollo Theatre collapse

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A third lawsuit has been filed against the Apollo Theatre and its owners, Jesus Martinez and Maria Martinez.

The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are Chase Dylan and Timothy Weaver. They are looking for damages of more than $50,000.

The lawsuit was filed in Boone County Court on May 30.

Judge Balogh is assigned to the case and the next court appearance is set for November 17.

