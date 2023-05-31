These big stateline events will sweeten your summer

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Summertime in Northern Illinois means carnivals, fireworks and tons of corn on the cob. If you’re looking for something fabulous to fill your weekends, here’s a lineup of the stateline’s hottest festivals this June.

Harvard Milk Days - June 2-4, in Harvard, Ill.

Moooove over! This celebration of midwestern dairy is unmatched. If you love farms, wood carving, a good petting zoo, and a milk-drinking contest, get all of the details on this festival here.

Old Settlers Days - June 15-18, in Rockton, Ill.

The outdoor music and festival is hosted as a fundraiser by the Rockton Lions Club with all proceeds returning to the community. OSD features a 5K, carnival, parade and fireworks! Musical artists this year are Mitchell Tenpenny, Meg McRee, Marcus King, Jackson Dean and Josh Turner. Tickets are available here.

Belvidere Heritage Days - June 23-25, in Belvidere, Ill.

Heritage Days is a hometown tradition that will look a little different this year with some events moved to Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday scheduling. The carnival will still be held downtown and 5K in Doty Park along with a mural painting at S. State and Buchanan Street to round out the festivities. Vendor and 5K applications are available here, with more details about the weekend festival available on their Facebook page.

Petunia Festival - June 30-July 4, Dixon, Ill.

A festival that celebrates a summer bloom, also features a tennis classic, bags tournament, fishing derby, car show, parade, and this year, some big-name musical acts like Trippin’ Billies, the Dave Matthews Tribute Band and 90′s rock band Everclear. Come to town for Petunia Festival and stay for the tours of Ronald Regan’s Boyhood Home (or a famous sandwich from Arthur’s Deli). Check out the festival schedule here.

