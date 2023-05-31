Sinnissippi Audubon Society celebrates new peregrine falcons in banding ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 6th year, a pair of Peregrine falcons have successfully hatched three eyases (falcons who have not learned to fly) in downtown Rockford.

On Tuesday, the Sinnissippi Audubon Society along with the Chicago Peregrine Program secured the color and number-coded bracelets on the birds’ legs. The codes on the bands are recorded in a national database that helps scientists track where the birds migrate and travel.

“When the banded bird is found months or years later, scientists consult the database and learn where the bird came from. The banders learn where the bird went on its journey.”

The Audubon Society held a naming contest for the new birds last week, with Iconic (Ike for short), Nelson and George coming out as the top picks.

Louise, the female Peregrine has been nesting in the same location, the eight floor ledge at 99 E. State St. in Rockford, since 2018. Her mate, Brian, has been the resident male at the nest for the past three years.

Iconic Energy, the company that now owns the building, is also invested in this celebration that seems to come with the territory of doing business in downtown Rockford. Click here to view the live stream from the nesting site.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.