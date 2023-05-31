NIU football announces first seven games of 2023 season
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois University football team announced the first seven games including the home opener against Southern Illinois on Sep. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Their season opener is on September 2nd at Boston College at 11 a.m. Other notable games include the 116th Homecoming game against Ohio on October 14th at Huskie Stadium. In addition, five of the games announced are set to broadcast on a national platform.
Here’s a list of the game times and networks announced so far:
- Sat., Sept. 2 at Boston College at 11 a.m. on ACC Network
- Sat., Sept. 9 vs. Southern Illinois 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
- Sat., Sept. 16 at Nebraska 6 p.m. FS1
- Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Ohio (Homecoming) 2:30 p.m. TBD
- Tues., Oct. 31 at Central Michigan 6/6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU
- Tues., Nov. 7 vs. Ball State 6/6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network
- Tues., Nov. 14 vs Western Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.