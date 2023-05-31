NIU football announce first seven 2023 game times

By Gia Lanci
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois University football team announced the first seven games including the home opener against Southern Illinois on September 9th at 2:30 p.m. Their season opener is on September 2nd at Boston College at 11 a.m. Other notable games include the 116th Homecoming game against Ohio on October 14th at Huskie Stadium. In addition, five of the games announced are set to broadcast on a national platform.

See below for a complete list for the game times and networks that were announced.

Sat., Sept. 2 at Boston College at 11 a.m. on ACC Network

Sat., Sept. 9 vs. Southern Illinois 2:30 p.m. ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 16 at Nebraska 6 p.m. FS1

Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Ohio (Homecoming) 2:30 p.m. TBD

Tues., Oct. 31 at Central Michigan 6/6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU

Tues., Nov. 7 vs. Ball State 6/6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network

Tues., Nov. 14 vs Western Michgan 6 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network

