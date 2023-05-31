Boylan announces lacrosse as a 2023-24 IHSA athletic program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the spring sports season wraps up, Boylan is already looking forward to spring 2024 as lacrosse will become the school’s newest sport.

The move comes after the Titans recently hosted a scrimmage at Boylan between Boylan students and Rockford Razorbacks Lacrosse Club members. The 2024 team will play under the Boylan name.

Lacrosse is one of the newest IHSA sports as boys and girls lacrosse came into the fold in the 2017-18 school year. On the boys side, lacrosse has grown from 78 varsity teams in 2018 to 96 teams in 2023. Boylan will compete as a junior varsity team in 2024 as they begin to build up the program.

The Titans have already picked their coaches as Boylan alums Bob White and Danny McGee will be head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

“We hope that the addition of the Boylan Lacrosse program will further increase our students’ athletic involvement at our school,” Boylan Athletic Director Paul Heitkamp said. “We have had Boylan students playing lacrosse outside of Boylan for years, so it will be great to finally have them playing under the Titan name and wearing the green and white.”

