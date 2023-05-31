Another hot, steamy, potentially stormy day ahead Thursday

Heat to persist through the weekend, though humidity to ease
By Mark Henderson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May, 2023′s final day was surely an eventful one for many in the Stateline. While the entire area baked in unseasonable warmth for a fourth straight day, Wednesday being the hottest of the year for most, many also found themselves under a deluge at times, as thunderstorms quickly popped up late in the afternoon.

Those downpour-generating thunderstorms managed to drop some small hail in spots, but are now a thing of the past. Clear to partly cloudy skies are to take us the rest of the way Wednesday night.

Thursday figures to be a near carbon copy of Wednesday, featuring sunshine to start, clouds developing by midday, and another round of showers and thunderstorms to pop in scattered fashion during the afternoon. Temperatures once again are to top out right around 90°.

Thursday will start off on a rather sunny, warm, and humid note.
Showers and a few storms are likely in spots Thursday afternoon.
Showers and a few storms are likely in spots Thursday afternoon.
Skies will clear quickly once again on Thursday.
Once again, severe weather does not to be a concern for our immediate area, though a few heavy downpours are again possible.

Thunderstorms are not likely to be severe on Thursday.
Skies will clear quickly again Thursday evening as temperatures dip into the lower 60s.

Skies will clear quickly once again on Thursday.
Friday’s to be another hot day, though the humidity is to ease considerably as winds realign out of the east. There is just the slightest chance for a shower or storm to develop in the afternoon, with areas well west of Rockford the most “likely” candidates to be on the receiving end. Temperatures Friday are still expected to top out in the lower 90s.

Sunshine should dominate to start the day Friday.
A few showers or storms may bubble Friday, especially to our west.
Another day of 90s appears a good bet Saturday underneath abundant sunshine. From there, the heat will ease slightly, with high temperatures between 84° and 87° Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

