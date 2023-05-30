Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
Family members say 11-year-old Brenden Bourgord is in critical condition after he was hit by a...
11-year-old South Beloit boy hospitalized after being hit by a car
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Crime scene investigation
One hurt in Rockford pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
People show off their cars on the track and at the car show
Hundreds of people show off their cars at 6th annual Miracle Mile Cruise, Car Show

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison
Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default