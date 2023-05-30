Hot spell to get underway Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve just completed what has been, without a doubt, one of the nicest Memorial Day Weekends our area has seen in years, if not decades. Temperatures have trended warmer by the day, though humidity levels have remained extremely comfortable.

Now that we are about to embark on a new workweek, our attention turns to a hotter, more humid, and eventually more active pattern.

Temperatures will take another jump Tuesday, aided by an increasingly gusty southeasterly wind. A few more clouds may be around Tuesday than in days past, but things look to remain dry. Temperatures Tuesday are ticketed for the upper 80s to near 90°, though humidity levels are to remain, for the most part, comfortable.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity will begin to increase Tuesday night, and there’ll be a noticeably more muggy feel to our Wednesday.

It's comfortable for now, but we'll turn more and more humid by the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the atmosphere holding more moisture than in days past, there’s to be a bit more instability present, which could spell a few thunderstorm clusters developing in the afternoon hours. The expectation is that these will be rather brief and quite scattered in nature, and the severe threat is virtually non-existent. Despite the threat for a few showers and storms, likely covering no more than 30% of the area, temperatures are forecast to reach the 90° mark for the first time since September.

Sun and clouds will be fairly evenly mixed early in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the sun goes down, the atmosphere will quickly stabilize, and not only will showers and storms quickly collapse, clouds will dissipate rapidly as well.

Skies will quickly clear once the sun goes down. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday and Friday are essentially promised to be carbon copies of Wednesday, with sunshine to start, increasing clouds from noon on, and a few isolated, low-coverage thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday are to top out around 91°.

Widely scattered showers and storms are again possible Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances are hardly impressive, but they're there Wednesday through Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead at the weekend, the heat sticks around, with 90°+ temperatures expected both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that humidity will drop once again, meaning it’ll feel more comfortable outside, and the threat for showers and storms will exit the forecast.

