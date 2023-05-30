Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA
Family members say 11-year-old Brenden Bourgord is in critical condition after he was hit by a...
11-year-old South Beloit boy hospitalized after being hit by a car
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Crime scene investigation
Child, woman hurt in Rockford after being hit by a car

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law...
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc
Savannah Bay Strandin and her husband, Tristan Tapscott, opened Mockingbird on Main two years...
Rockford native who owned theater in collapsed Iowa building speaks out