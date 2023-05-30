Friends lift up Rockford native after Iowa building collapse

The couple's theater, The Mockingbird on Main, in Davenport, Iowa, will be completely...
The couple's theater, The Mockingbird on Main, in Davenport, Iowa, will be completely demolished along with the rest of the building.(GoFundMe page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WIFR) - A Guilford graduate is in the hearts and prayers of her Rockford friends after her hand-built business is destroyed in a Davenport, Iowa building collapse.

Savannah Strandin and her husband Tristan Tapscott own The Mockingbird on Main, a theater company that started against the odds of a pandemic that kept big audience numbers at bay.

This weekend, the couple lost the theater and everything inside after their six-story building started to collapse Sunday afternoon. The 116-year-old brick and steel structure started as a hotel and now was used for apartments and storefronts. Tenants say the building company allowed them to stay even though it was falling apart.

Now, friends of the couple say they are raising money to help them start over.

“I think that with what the world has handed them, they need just a little handed back,” Teddi Ziegler states, the friend who started the fundraiser. “...a theatre that they built on their own, with no donation and from their own bare hands and hearts.”

Tristan shared an update Tuesday on the theater’s Facebook page mourning the loss of everything he and wife Savannah had inside the theater, including things of sentimental value:

