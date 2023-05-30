Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA

Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman will spend her next year representing Illinois in the Miss USA organization.

Samantha Elliott, 22, was crowned Sunday in Normal, Illinois as 2023 Miss Illinois USA. The University of Kansas graduate will move on to the 2023 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada this fall.

Hundreds of contestants competed for the Miss Illinois and Miss Teen Illinois crowns last weekend at Illinois State University.

Local shoutouts flood social media this week congratulating Samantha on her win.

