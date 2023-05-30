Dixon woman killed in Carroll County motorcycle crash

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people is under investigation this week, according to Illinois State Police (ISP).

Timmie Holland, 69, from North Carolina and Jo Allen Taylor, 49, of Dixon were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after ISP say a car crossed the center line, crashing into their motorcycle.

ISP dispatched just after 7 p.m. Sunday on IL-40 near Clark Road in Carroll County for aid.

Preliminary reports say Andrew Lapp, 19, of Milledgeville, was driving north on Route 40 just past Clark Road when his vehicle crossed the center line, hitting Holland and Taylor’s motorcycle.

Lapp was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. ISP says the only charges filed at this time are for improper lane usage.

