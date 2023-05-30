11-year-old recovering after South Beloit pedestrian crash, mother says

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, May 25, 11-year-old Brenden Bourgord was hit by a car after stepping off his school bus.

“I’ve heard that he was twenty feet in the air, thirty feet out, and that he looked both ways,” his mother, Ashley said.

His best friend Mario ran to Brenden’s Grandmother’s house to alert her. Brenden suffered a ruptured diaphragm, a broken femur and a lacerated spleen that had to be removed. His family set up a GoFundme to cover the cost of care and a lawyer. They believe the woman driving the vehicle that hit Brenden was speeding.

“That lady will get what she deserves most definitely because it’s crazy, you can’t just hit a kid,” Ashley said.

According to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman, the incident is still under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team.

According to the family, the woman wasn’t under the influence, which means it could become a civil suit.

Luckily, Medical teams at UW Health Children’s Hospital in Madison removed Brenden’s draining tube Tuesday, and at lunchtime, he ate food for the first time since his ordeal.

“He tried apple sauce and goldfish and chocolate milk. Those went down fine, so we’re just waiting,” Ashley said.

The healing process for Brenden’s Femur could take three to six months, and it will be one year before he can play sports again. The link for the GoFundMe can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

