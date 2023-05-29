Warm, comfortable Memorial Day ahead of upcoming hot spell

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who’ve lived around this area for a substantial amount of time know just how rare it is to have a Memorial Day Weekend during which there’s not a single drop of rain. 2023′s looking likely, if not certain, to become one of those rare years.

Temperatures have been climbing at a steady rate over the past several days, from 75° Friday to 77° Saturday, and Sunday saw temperatures return to the 80s, though humidity levels have remained on the extremely comfortable side of things.

Monday’s to see a bit more of a wind shift to the southeast, so temperatures should nudge up another degree or two, despite there being a few more high and mid-level clouds around than in days past. Temperatures are to top out in the middle 80s with humidity levels remaining very tolerable.

A few clouds will decorate our skies from time to time Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds may be around from time to time, but Memorial Day looks to be a great one from a weather standpoint! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the winds turn a bit more southerly and blow with a bit more gusty Tuesday, a more substantial temperature increase is likely. When all’s said and done, Tuesday will see temperatures flirt with 90°, though the current expectation is that we’ll fall ever so slightly shy of that benchmark.

A few clouds will decorate our skies from time to time Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s Wednesday when things will really start to feel more juicy. That’s when winds shift to the south and humidity levels tick up considerably. While we’re not expecting things to be unbearable or even oppressive, there will be times we’ll feel less comfortable than in days past. It’ll surely be enough to get air conditioners humming all over the Stateline.

As the week progresses, we'll surely notice there being a muggier feel to the air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more moisture in place, the atmosphere may be just buoyant enough to foster the development of an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday, especially in the afternoon hours. Once the sun sets, the atmosphere will quickly stabilize, causing showers and storms to collapse rapidly.

With warmer, more humid air in place Wednesday, a few stray showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s scenario may become a more regular feature in the days that follow. The current forecast calls for isolated showers and storms Thursday to become a bit more numerous Friday, especially as a cold front approaches. That cold front could bring more organized thunderstorm activity to the area, though it’s likely to bring drier air back in for the weekend, which will allow us to once again remove storm chances from the forecast.

As things turn more humid, chances for showers and storms will be on the rise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, from Wednesday through next Monday, we can expect highs to reach right around 90° each day. Dry days would feature better chances to get into the lower or perhaps even middle 90s.

