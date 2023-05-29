VFW Post #1461 honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day ceremony

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Post #1461 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted their own memorial day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 1310 West Lincoln Avenue.

The event honored service members who never got to make it home and Gold Star families.

Gold Star sister Anne Castro lost her brother in World War II. Decades later, she was part of the service, throwing a wreath into the river to honor not just her brother, but all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

